Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 53,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $2,256,472.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $2,256,472.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,238.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $240,414.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,896 shares of company stock worth $7,655,779 over the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

