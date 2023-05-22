Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 42 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $351.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

