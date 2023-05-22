Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 558 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

Pool Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $345.05 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

