Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,783 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

