M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
M&F Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. M&F Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $30.75.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
