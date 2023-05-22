M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. M&F Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile



M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services.

