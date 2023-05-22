Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 124,112 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,112 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

