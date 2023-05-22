Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

