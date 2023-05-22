Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,481 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

NYSE WOLF opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

