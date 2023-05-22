Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 23,000 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.