Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 4,963 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

