Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 97,714 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,714 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,260,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

