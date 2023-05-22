Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

