Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY opened at $12.89 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,699.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,273 shares of company stock worth $3,746,961 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

