Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PROS were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PROS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PROS by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in PROS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PROS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading

