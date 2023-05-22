Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,228 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

