Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.56.

FDS stock opened at $396.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

