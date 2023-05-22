Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,940 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

