Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBCA opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

