Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.68 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Natera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 3.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $269,072.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,564 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

