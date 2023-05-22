Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.78 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after buying an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

