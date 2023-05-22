Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.