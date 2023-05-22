Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

