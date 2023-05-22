Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.43 Million Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,347,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,947 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.