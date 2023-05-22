Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE STWD opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

