Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

