Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.05 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.99 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

