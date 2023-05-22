Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

See Also

