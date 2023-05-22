Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,474,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,632 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTOS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $126,403.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,055.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.91 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

