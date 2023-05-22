Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

