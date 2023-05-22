Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

EWY stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $68.81.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.