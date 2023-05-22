Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.