Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 467.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,961 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of SBRA opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

