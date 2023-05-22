Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASTE opened at $39.29 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $892.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

