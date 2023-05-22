Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $32.07 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

