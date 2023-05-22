Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 585,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

