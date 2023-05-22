Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

MKC opened at $88.92 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

