Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,496,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145,906 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 191.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth $88,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNET. Nomura cut VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNET opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $272.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.53 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

