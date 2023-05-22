Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 189,674 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,674 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yext were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Yext by 39.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $8.07 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Yext Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.