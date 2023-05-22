Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,152 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $42.02 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

