Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 43,569 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,569 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCX. DA Davidson lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Atlas Technical Consultants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.57 million, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

