Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 551,971 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551,971 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE:IVR opened at $10.60 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.56%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.