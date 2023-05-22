Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,889 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.