Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 78,156 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,156 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.51 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

