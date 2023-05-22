Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 88,024 Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 604,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,024 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at $154,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RNRG opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

