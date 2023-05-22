Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 948 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

