Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $208.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

