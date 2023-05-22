Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) versus East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Financial Review

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Monroe Capital and East Resources Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Monroe Capital presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

This table compares Monroe Capital and East Resources Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $56.57 million 2.97 -$2.79 million N/A N/A East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

East Resources Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monroe Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital -0.45% 10.52% 4.31% East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% -0.29%

Summary

Monroe Capital beats East Resources Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

