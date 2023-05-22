MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,875 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $1,478,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSM opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

