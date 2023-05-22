MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $469.84 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.