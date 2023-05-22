MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2901 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.14.
MTR Stock Up 5.0 %
OTCMKTS:MTCPY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. MTR has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.79.
About MTR
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTR (MTCPY)
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.