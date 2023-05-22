MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2901 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.14.

MTR Stock Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:MTCPY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. MTR has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Get MTR alerts:

About MTR

(Get Rating)

See Also

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.